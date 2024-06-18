Appeal for Witnesses and Video Footage Following Fatal Collision

Published: 18th June 2024 21:46

Police are appealing for information if you were a witness in Burton last Friday.

Asking for witnesses and video footage from shortly after 3.20 pm, on Friday 14 June, on The Village in Burton.

If you were there and have any information, please get in touch with Cheshire Police on 101, or at cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1847222.

Officers attended the scene and found an orange BMW motorcycle and sidecar had collided with a stationary vehicle, a silver Honda Jazz.

Police and paramedics treated the 63-year-old rider at the scene, but sadly, despite their best efforts, he passed away a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to get in touch.

Sergeant Russell Sime, of the Cheshire Police Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Enquires in relation to this collision are ongoing and we are committed to doing all we can to establish exactly what took place.

"As part of our investigation we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

"The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage or CCTV footage which may aid the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or at cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1847222.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.