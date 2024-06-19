  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Resident Tells of Huge Loss to the Neston Community

Published: 19th June 2024 21:44

Gareth Powell pays tribute to invaluable, proud Nestonian Anne Jones BEM.

Anne Jones BEM

Neston resident himself, Gareth, says: "With great sadness we report the passing of Anne Jones who was recognised in the King's New Year's Honours for her voluntary work within our Community. She was awarded the British Empire Medal for her selfless contribution in supporting the people of Neston.

"Anne who was almost 90, worked tirelessly all her life within the community providing "invaluable, immeasurable and unstinting" support for anyone who asked, needed or deserved her attentions. For so many people, Anne was their first point of reference for support, advice and help.

"A proud Nestonian, Anne volunteered her support and time for the Scouting movement, turned her energies to social care work and on retiring, for many years worked voluntarily in an office in Neston Methodist Church for Age Concern, without financial reward, helping families with their problems. She was a fountain of knowledge concerning organisations and official sources of help. She spent many
hours filling in forms for families and patiently listening to people's troubles and problems.

"When Age UK decided to close the Neston office - expecting residents to contact them by computer or phone - the Community rallied round to form a new charitable group - Age Matters CH64. Anne was appointed as the Leader and remained working out of her office in the Church.

"During the time of ‘Lock Down' Anne continued to work from home and she continued to work 7 days a week instead of her original 3 mornings.

"Indeed, she was still actively helping people during her period of illness which led to her hospitalisation and sadly, her eventual passing.

"Through her life, Anne inspired both young and old to support each other within the Community. One of her ‘clients' suggested - 'It is no exaggeration to say she was an angel in human form.' No doubt, her fabled cooking talents alongside her patient listening skills will be put into good use beyond the pearly gates!!

"Thank you Anne. RIP - ANNE JONES BEM"

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Annie57
At 22:09 on 19th June 2024, Annie57 commented:
Such a lovely lady who has helped probably thousands of people, so sorry to hear she is no longer with us. Condolences to her family R.I.P ????
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies