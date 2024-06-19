Resident Tells of Huge Loss to the Neston Community

Published: 19th June 2024 21:44

Gareth Powell pays tribute to invaluable, proud Nestonian Anne Jones BEM.

Neston resident himself, Gareth, says: "With great sadness we report the passing of Anne Jones who was recognised in the King's New Year's Honours for her voluntary work within our Community. She was awarded the British Empire Medal for her selfless contribution in supporting the people of Neston.

"Anne who was almost 90, worked tirelessly all her life within the community providing "invaluable, immeasurable and unstinting" support for anyone who asked, needed or deserved her attentions. For so many people, Anne was their first point of reference for support, advice and help.

"A proud Nestonian, Anne volunteered her support and time for the Scouting movement, turned her energies to social care work and on retiring, for many years worked voluntarily in an office in Neston Methodist Church for Age Concern, without financial reward, helping families with their problems. She was a fountain of knowledge concerning organisations and official sources of help. She spent many

hours filling in forms for families and patiently listening to people's troubles and problems.

"When Age UK decided to close the Neston office - expecting residents to contact them by computer or phone - the Community rallied round to form a new charitable group - Age Matters CH64. Anne was appointed as the Leader and remained working out of her office in the Church.

"During the time of ‘Lock Down' Anne continued to work from home and she continued to work 7 days a week instead of her original 3 mornings.

"Indeed, she was still actively helping people during her period of illness which led to her hospitalisation and sadly, her eventual passing.

"Through her life, Anne inspired both young and old to support each other within the Community. One of her ‘clients' suggested - 'It is no exaggeration to say she was an angel in human form.' No doubt, her fabled cooking talents alongside her patient listening skills will be put into good use beyond the pearly gates!!

"Thank you Anne. RIP - ANNE JONES BEM"

