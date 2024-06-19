  • Bookmark this page

Age Matters in Neston is Continuing to Provide Help to the Local Community

Author: Gareth Powell Published: 19th June 2024 21:54
Jackie Gorman takes the reins, continuing the amazing support and work that Anne Jones developed.

Amanda Powell (Chair) and Jackie Gorman (Voluntary leader) Amanda Powell (Chair) and Jackie Gorman (Voluntary leader).

Jackie Gorman has taken the reins at the office, continuing the amazing support and work which
Anne Jones developed and provided for so many years.

Anne will be sadly missed and it is a big hole to fill, but Jackie has many years of experience to bring to the post and her role will include claims, form filling, disability applications, Powers Of Attorney and advice.

Age Matters continues to provide support for the community in a completely voluntary and selfless manner. Now led by Jackie, we are ensuring that all our senior citizens have a regular conduit to
sources of support, both financial and emotional.

For assistance, please call 0151 336 8388.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

