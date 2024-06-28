Last Seen in Bridge Court Neston George Fewtrell has now been Missing for Three Days

Published: 28th June 2024 15:23

Police are appealing for help to trace the eighty-five-year-old man.

George Fewtrell has been missing since Tuesday 25 June 2024.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding George; have you got video footage that could help?

Please find below a detailed description:

George Fewtrell was last seen at around 9.45am on Tuesday 25 June in the Bridge Court area of Neston.

The 85-year-old is described as white, around 5'7" tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair.

At the time of his disappearance, George was believed to be wearing a black and red baseball-style cap and a dark navy/black jacket with white detailing.

Inspector Kerrie Snowdon, said: "George was last seen on the morning of Tuesday 25 June and has not be heard from since, so we are appealing for information from the public to aid our investigation.

"Since his disappearance we've been conducting several enquiries, including a number of searches across the local area, but so far we've not had any further sightings of him.

"If anyone thinks that they may have seen George, or anyone matching his description, please get in touch with us. We would also like to appeal directly to George - please contact us to let us know that you are OK. Your family are incredibly worried about you.

"I would also ask residents in the local area to review any CCTV or ring doorbells, to see if they have any footage of George.

"The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid our investigation."

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find George Fewtrell is asked to visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML-1856683.

