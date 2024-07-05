And the Reds Have it in the Country and the New Chester North and Neston Constituency

Published: 5th July 2024 11:05

Samantha Dixon of the Labour Party will be the MP for our area as the country moves forward.

With 22,258 votes, Sanatha Dixon has been elected to lead the newly formed Chester North and Neston Constuency.

Samantha Dixon pictured by local talent Bernard Rose Photography (link points to X, formerly Twitter).

The turnout figures for the Chester North and Neston Constituency were 63.96 per cent, and 44,910 votes cast.

The general election, which took place on Thursday, 4 July 2024, saw the Labour Party elected to form the UK Government. Chester North and Neston is a new constituency, while Ellesmere Port joins with Bromborough and will continue to be lead by MP Justin Madders.

According to Cheshire West and Chester Council's website: "Due to a recent review of parliamentary constituency boundaries, those within Cheshire West and Chester are now as following:

Chester West and Neston

Chester South and Eddisbury

Ellesmere Port and Bromborough

Mid Cheshire

The constituency of Tatton is administered by Cheshire East and Runcorn and Helsby by Halton."

Here at Neston Life we thank Justin Madders for his service and congratulate Samantha Dixon on a landslide victory. May the new constituency and links with the historic city of Chester be fruitful for Neston and surrounding villages. We look forward to hearing more from our new MP, Samantha Dixon.

Read more about Samantha's parliamentary career below, taken from her Wikipedia profile: "In October 2022, Dixon was selected as the Labour candidate for the City of Chester by-election.[16] The by-election was triggered after the resignation of incumbent Labour MP Chris Matheson.[17] One of her campaign pledges was to make the historic Chester Rows a World Heritage Site.[18]

"The by-election itself saw nine candidates, with 28,541 votes in total and a turnout of 41.2% of the local electorate. Dixon won with 60.8% of the vote, 17,309 votes, and a majority of 10,974.[19] After her victory she said she would "fight Chester's corner" in Westminster.[20]

"She was sworn into the House of Commons on 5 December,[21] and was welcomed to Parliament on 7 December by Keir Starmer and Labour MPs.[22] She was also the first Member of Parliament to swear her Oath of Allegiance to Charles III.

"Dixon was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, in February 2023.[23] She was promoted to become an opposition whip in September of the same year.[24]..."

