The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Golden Sands Giant Sandpit Free Entertainment All Summer Long

Published: 14th July 2024 22:08

The popular giant sandpit returns to Gordale Garden Centre for the summer of 2024.

The Golden Sands Giant Sandpit is now open daily, inviting young adventurers under ten to create lasting memeories. The sandpit is the perfect summer escape for building, digging, and experimenting, come rain or shine, sheltered in the bedding plant area, ensuring fun regardless of the weather.

And the best part is: it's free entertainment for the entire summer!

The management team at Gordale have been caught secretly testing it out to ensure optimum building conditions. They've built sandcastles, played with trucks, and even had a competition to see who can create the best fort. See the image for photographic evidence!

A wealth of other organised activities are happening throughout the school summer holidays. Explore the Mini Gardeners' Trail, where families can discover natural wonders, or let little ones burn off energy in our two fantastic play areas. See Gordale's exciting Children's Summer Activities timetable, from Monday 5 August to Friday 30 August: don't miss out on the Creepy Crawly Show, Magic Show, and Superheroes events!

You will find Gordale Garden and Home Centre on Chester High Road, Burton CH64 8TF. Reach the Gordale team by phone on 0151 336 2116.

 

 

 

 

 

