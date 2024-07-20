Household Waste Recycling Centres Set to Change

Published: 20th July 2024 11:25

Share your views on the proposed changes to the Neston tip.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is asking for people's views on proposals to better manage the recycling and disposal of waste.

Houehold Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) are places where residents can dispose of extra household waste or recycling, as well as items that are not collected through the kerbside waste and recycling collection service.

The Council operates seven HWRCs across the borough, including the one in Neston, on the Clayhill Industrial Estate. Across the seven council-run sites, each year, around 740,000 visits and approximately 40,000 tonnes of household waste and recycling are processed.

Currently, sixty percent of HWRC waste is recycled or re-used, and last year it cost £2.4 million to operate the sites and manage the recyclable waste, and a further £1.3 million to dispose of the non-recyclable waste.

The Council's three ambitions for the HWRC service are to:

Prevent waste by re-using and recycling products and materials at every opportunity. Provide fair and reasonable access for residents, while preventing unauthorised access. Continue to improve the service and make it as efficient as possible.

Neston tip on Buildwas Road. Neston tip on Buildwas Road.

To meet these ambitions, the Council proposes to:

Provide more opportunities for the repair and reuse of unwanted items.

Automate proof of address checks by pre-registering vehicles.

Update the HWRC reasonable use procedures.

Support residents to sort the waste and recycling they bring to HWRCs.

Limit the amount of DIY waste brought without charge.

Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, within CWAC Council, said: "HWRCs are important to the Borough; they allow residents to dispose of and recycle items that can't be collected through the regular kerbside service. We need to make sure that we can provide a modernised service that is easy to use, affordable to operate, and helps the Council reach our climate change goals.

"A ten-year Waste Management Strategy was adopted by the Council in 2021, aiming to reduce overall waste, increase recycling and provide a cost-effective service. Reviewing the way HWRCs work is the next step towards this. We want to hear people's views on these proposals, and I encourage residents to take part to make sure that the needs of the community are reflected."

There are a variety of ways you can get involved and share your views:

Visit our website: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/HWRC-Consultation where you can find out more and complete a survey.

Email: HWRC-Consultation@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Write to: Household Waste Recycling Centre Consultation, Insight and Intelligence, Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BA.

Telephone: 0300 123 7026 quoting ‘Household Waste Recycling Centre Consultation'.

Pick up a paper copy of the consultation information and survey from any library or HWRC from Tuesday 9 July.

Paper copies and alternative formats are also available on request using the contact details above.

You can also attend a drop-in session where you can come and talk to the Council's waste team. There is one happening on Thursday 25 July, 10 am to 12 noon, at Neston Library on Parkgate Road.

All feedback received will be used to help shape the proposals for the future HWRC service. The closing date for responses is Sunday 1 September 2024.

