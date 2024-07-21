Make a Change, Become a Local Councillor for Neston

Published: 21st July 2024 20:51

Neston Town Council is calling on residents who are passionate about our community, to stand as Ward Councillors.

There are currently four casual vacancies on Neston Town Council, three for the Neston Ward and one for the Little Neston Ward. The volunteer councillor roles were recently advertised, through Cheshire West and Chester Council's democratic services. Following no call for a further election Neston Town Council can now co-opt to fill these places.

What do councillors do?

Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community's needs.

How much time out of my day will it take?

The National Association of Local Council's Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies. This is an unpaid position.

Can I stand?

To qualify to become a councillor you must be:

a Commonwealth citizen (which includes being a British subject) or a citizen of a member state of the European Union;

over the age of 18;

an elector of the parish; and in addition have been either during the whole of the twelve months before the day of nomination, or the day of election, resided in the parish or within three miles of it or occupied as owner or tenant any land or premises therein or had principal or only place of work there.

It is therefore possible to sit on more than one council.

How can I get involved, how can I find out more?

You can find out more about the work of the Council on our website neston.org.uk/news.

You can also view the notices and download a copy of the co-option application form

directly from our website.

ChALC Information - Training will be provided.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete the application form. This will help members of the Council in the co-option process. These are non-remunerated positions.

Please complete and return application forms to Neston Town Hall by Monday 30 September 2024 at 12 noon.

For further information, please contact Zoë Dean, Locum Chief Officer, Neston Town Council, Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR; 0151 336 3840; council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

