The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Gordale Team Enjoy Celebratory Dinner at the Picturesque and Re-launched Thornton Manor

Published: 29th July 2024 21:35

The Gordale team enjoyed a memorable celebratory dinner at one of Wirral's most picturesque venues.

An award-winning destination for local families, and garden and home enthusiasts,  the team at Gordale Garden and Home Centre make it what it is. It was time to celebrate each other on Monday 22 July 2024, when the team headed for "an unforgettable celebratory dinner" at the picturesque Thornton Manor Country Estate, Wirral.

The event marked a momentous occasion for both Gordale, and Thornton Manor.

Ceri Stone, Head of Events and Business Development at Thornton Manor, together with Stephen Forgacs-Pritchard, People Manager at Gordale, orchestrated an evening of elegance and camaraderie.

Ceri Stone's expertise in event planning ensured that guests experienced a seamless and delightful celebration.

Guests were treated to exquisite catering by Artezzan, renowned for their culinary mastery. The delectable menu featured mediterranean inspired food, expertly prepared to delight the senses.

Adding to the enchantment, the Northern String Quartet provided musical entertainment throughout the evening. Their harmonious melodies resonated amidst the historic estate of Thornton Manor, creating an ambiance of sophistication and joy.

Peter Nicholson, Gordale Company Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "Tonight's celebration embodies the spirit of Gordale-bringing people together in a beautiful setting to appreciate the hard work and dedication our team provide."

This event holds special significance as it marks the first corporate event at Thornton Manor since its relaunch. The estate, nestled amidst stunning grounds, offers a picturesque backdrop for weddings, celebrations, and relaxation. Whether saying "I do" or simply enjoying a stay in one of their fourtenn cottages, Thornton Manor is a place of timeless beauty.

For more information about Gordale Garden Centre, visit gordale.co.uk, phone 0151 336 2116, or visit on Chester High Road, Burton, CH64 8TF.

Established in 1948, Gordale is one of Britain's oldest garden centres. With a vast outdoor plant area, gardening products, home interiors, and delightful gifts, Gordale remains a cherished destination for families and gardening enthusiasts alike.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

