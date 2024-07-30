Schools Out ans We're Celebrating Neston High's STEM Success

Published: 30th July 2024 21:10

Neston High School wins a prestigious award at the Education Business Awards in London.

Neston High School stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in STEM education, proudly celebrating its recent win of a prestigious national STEM award. Under the visionary leadership of Pat Link, Head of STEM since 2022, the school has embraced the challenge of engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics amidst a world saturated with reality TV and social media.

Mr Link's dedication and innovative approach to STEM education have inspired both students and staff to explore interdisciplinary connections and address real-world problems. A prime example is the school's flagship plastic recycling project. This initiative not only tackles environmental issues but also serves as an educational tool, integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics seamlessly. Students participate actively, from understanding plastic production science to designing community outreach promotional materials.

Community engagement is central to Neston High's STEM initiatives. Primary schools and scout groups join hands-on learning experiences, enriching their STEM understanding and fostering environmental responsibility. The school has established strong local partnerships, significantly impacting sustainability efforts. In just 24 months, a group of STEM staff ambassadors has been formed, coordinating activities and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. These ambassadors organise trips to universities and industry sites, exposing students to diverse STEM career opportunities. The school would like to say a special thank you to Neston Town Council who provided funds to purchase a sophisticated plastic identification machine along with moulds to make beads and book openers from recycled plastic.

The Makerspace club, also led by Pat Link, is a vibrant hub for extracurricular STEM activities. Students have achieved recognition and awards, including scholarships and competition victories, nurturing their creativity and problem-solving skills. The school's impact extends beyond its immediate community, with over 80,000 bottle tops collected for recycling, showcasing its commitment to sustainability.

Regular STEM workshops for schools, community groups, and scout clubs have further amplified Neston's reach, inspiring individuals to make a difference through STEM activities. Recognition for Neston's STEM initiatives has been widespread, with awards for outstanding conservation efforts and nominations for prestigious teaching awards. The school's STEM profile continues to grow, with a strong social media presence and increasing demand for workshops and collaborations.

Congratulations to Neston High School on this well-deserved national STEM award!.

