The Alert for Mosquito Biting Nuisance Turns Amber for the First Time in 2024

Published: 2nd August 2024 21:07

Dr Peter Enevoldson advises us on the biting nuisance.



On Thursday 1 August 2024, Dr Enevolsen explained the amber alert: "Last week there were huge numbers of advanced larvae and pupae present in the breeding pools on the marshes. Since then, there has been a life-and-death race going on in the last few days. The hot and dry weather has been drying out most (but not all) of the breeding pools, thereby killing tens if not hundreds of thousands of mosquito larvae and pupae. However the warmer temperatures also speeds up maturation of the larvae and it is clear that many adult mosquitoes managed to emerge before their pool dried up. This is reflected in the increased numbers of marsh mosquitoes in the catches in our traps and the scores of adults that are disturbed when one walks through the grass surrounding some of the pools. Furthermore we can obviously only survey a tiny fraction of the thousands of pools on the marsh and it is possible that there are many pools out there still with sufficient water to allow full maturation of the mosquitoes. It is notable that some rain is forecast in the coming days which may help sustain any breeding pools that have not yet completely dried up.

"The traps have also continued to catch large numbers of Anopheles plumbeus, a species that breeds in collections of water in tree branches.

"All in all, it is likely that there will be a significant increase in the number of marsh mosquitoes and their biting risk in the next week."

Dr Enevoldson has previously provided the following advice to lessen the chances of being bitten (same as previously reported on AboutMyArea/CH64):

If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin.

I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy.

I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents:

DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves).

Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children.

If you are bitten:

Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies.

neston.org.uk website. The link to report your bite can be found on the Neston Life app (available to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store). Alternatively, you may report it through the Neston Town Council





