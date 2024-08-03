Pirates Invaded Neston's Friday Market and Brought All the Summer Fun for Young and Old

Published: 3rd August 2024 21:53

Pirates, treasure hunts, and a mascot to be proud of graced the market square.

Walking the plank into the summer holidays, the special event market was the perfect opportunity for local author Martyn Harvey to launch his new Parkgate pirate-themed children's book.

The Sea Shanty Rebels Mascot!

Neston Town Council, who host and co-ordinate the weekly market, said: "To mark the start of the summer holidays, Neston's Pirate themed summer market was held on Friday 26th July. The weather was kind and it was wonderful to see the market so busy and bustling. We hope many first-time visitors will be impressed by the great selection of stalls and produce on our market and will become regular visitors as a result. Lots of parents appreciated the free activities provided by Neston Town Council."

Martyn Harvey with his book.

The Mayor, Councillor Sion Jones, with Captain Jack Sparrow.

The summary of a successful day for the town of Neston, continues: "We were delighted to be joined by local children's author, poet, and illustrator, Martyn Harvey, and to be the first location for the launch of his newly printed book ‘Squiggly Pete and the curse of the monster zombie mushy peas'. Martyn gave an animated and engaging reading from his book, assisted by Samantha Giblin from Little Actors Theatre School. Martyn also helped the Mayor of Neston, Cllr Sion Jones, and the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Brenda Marple, to judge the fancy dress competition, for which, he provided some fantastic prizes for the winners along with all the other entrants.

"The Whitchurch Town Pirate, Guy Hepworth, joined us from across the seven seas (the A41) and was fantastically entertaining with his energetic announcements and antics!"

"The free face painter and free biscuit decorating stall, organised and sponsored by Neston Town Council, were very popular additions and we had some fantastic painted pirates and other characters scurrying around the market. The Sea Shanty Rebels (64 N'Ukes) provided the musical entertainment, joined by their appropriately dressed canine mascot, all creating a great atmosphere on the market.



"Children enjoyed the free Treasure Trail and the pirate themed prizes and masks supplied by Neston Town Council. Many a selfie picture was taken with Captain Jack Sparrow, Neston's Mayor even got in on the act.



"Many of our traders got involved too by decorating their stalls or dressing up themselves, even the gingerbread men where in fancy dress (pictured left), Wanted posters were displayed for the notorious pirate captain scallywag who handed out golden doubloons to any children who managed to find him on his stall.



"It was a great day all round and Neston Town Council thanks everyone for their attendance and involvement, especially our special guests and entertainers. The next themed market will take place to celebrate Halloween during the autumn half term on Friday 1st November 2024 from 8am - 2pm."

The Whitchurch Town Pirate.

Neston Market is held weekly on Fridays, from 8 am to 2 pm.

