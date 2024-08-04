Urgent Winter Appeal Issued by Local Charity Horse Sense Wirral

Author: Horse Sense Wirral Published: 4th August 2024 21:12

Horse Sense Wirral issues urgent appeal for winter hay and straw funds as national shortage crisis deepens.

Baby Walter waiting for some hay and straw supplies.

Recent "unprecedented" weather has led to scarcity of supplies, leaving local sanctuary unprepared for winter



An urgent appeal has been launched by local rescue and rehoming charity Horse Sense Wirral (HSW) to raise critical hay and straw funds to support more than 100 ponies over the winter period, with the charity on the brink of a supply crisis.

The unprecedented wet weather over recent months - including less sunshine to dry the hay and straw - has led to local farmers rallying around to make sure all hay and straw needs in the area can be met before the onset of winter later this year. Hay is used to feed most of the residents while a fresh supply of straw provides comfy, safe and warm bedding for all.

For animal rescue charities like HSW, environmental factors have been compounded further by the national cost of living crisis. Research this year from the National Equine Welfare Council found that all 29 organisations surveyed were impacted, with almost half (48.3%) of participants worried about maintaining current operations over the winter.

As part of fundraising efforts HSW, who must pay for the hay and straw upfront, the charity has set up a Just Giving page for members of the community to help them with a £10,000 target.

Founder Amy Pirie said: "We're working around the clock to raise funds. We have made some progress but we need so much more. We're trying to reach £10,000 via our amazing supporters and hopefully we can reach the actual target of £20,000 with our other planned activities."

Horse Sense Wirral need your help. They will also be hosting a Bank Holiday Rescue Fundraiser on Monday 26 August at the Village Green, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, from 12 pm to 4 pm. They, say: "Come and learn about local animal charities with pony rides, classic cars, games, stalls and more."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.