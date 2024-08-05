Summer Holiday Pond Dipping with Friend os Lees Lane Ponds
|Published: 5th August 2024 21:28
Pond-dipping is back again on Thursday mornings in August.
Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, says: "We will also be looking for mini-beasts in the woods so do come along to the car park by the side of the Wirral Way where it crosses Lees Lane - from 10.30am!
Lees Lane Ponds is off Lees Lane, Neston CH64 7TH.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.