Taking a Break

Published: 7th August 2024 22:38

Sharing community news with you is a joy, but now is the time for us to take a short break.

We will try to respond to any urgent news or information items that come up, but will havelimited connectivity. Replies will take longer than usual and there will be much less new content than you normally see.

You are welcome to post on our Facebook page.

We are closed now, and will be back to normal office hours from 9 am on Wednesday 21 August 2024.

In the meantime, we wish you all the best.

Kate & the Neston Life team

