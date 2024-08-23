Neston High School Brimming with Pride as they Celebrate Remarkable GCSE Results

Published: 23rd August 2024 17:07

Headteacher Ms Cunningham is proud of: "... the hard work and resilience shown by every single student."

The whole team of staff and students at Neston High School have celebrated a triumphant GCSE results' day.

On Thursday, 22 August 2024, Year 11 students celebrated the culmination of their hard work and determination, over their high school career. Whilst we can be in awe of the academic achievements across a spectrum of results, Thursday marks a milestone for all of the youngsters considering the future and their next steps.

Headteacher Ms Cunningham, said: "Neston High School is brimming with pride this week as Year 11 students celebrate their remarkable GCSE results. After two years of relentless hard work, dedication, and resilience, the students have achieved a milestone that reflects not only their academic achievements but also the strength of the entire Neston community.

"Mrs. Jones, the Head of Year 11, has been a guiding force throughout this journey. Her exceptional leadership, coupled with the academic and pastoral support she provided, has been instrumental in helping the students reach their full potential." Mrs Jones expressed her pride in the cohort, stating: "These results are a reflection of the hard work and resilience shown by every single student. It has been a privilege to support them through this pivotal time in their education. I am confident they will continue to excel as they move on to Sixth Form."

The school team has also, said: "The role of parents in this success story cannot be overstated. Their constant support and encouragement have been a bedrock for the students, providing the stability and motivation needed to achieve their goals. The partnership between home and school has truly shone, demonstrating that when communities come together, incredible outcomes can be achieved."

Headteacher Ms Cunningham also shared her admiration for the Year 11 students, highlighting how they have grown and developed both personally and academically over the past several years: "I have a deep respect for this year group.

"I have watched them mature into fine young people, and their success in these exams is a reflection of their hard work and the strong values they hold. They have set a high standard, and I couldn't be prouder of them."

Below are the exceptional grades achieved by the following students:

Thomas Woodhouse - seven grade 9s and three grade 8s

Ella Hims - seven grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7

Noah Adams - five grade 9s and four grade 8s

Abigail Battersby - three grade 9s, five grade 8s, and one grade 7

Thoms Woodhouse - five grade 9s, two grade 8s, and three grade 7s

Noah Hastie - four grade 9s, three grade 8s, and two grade 7s

Esme Milton - two grade 9s, six grade 8s, and one grade 7

Ryan Cross - three grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, and two grade 6s

Theo Walker - three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, and one grade 6

The excitement now turns towards the future, as many of these students are set to join Neston High School's Sixth Form. With a wide range of A-levels and vocational courses available, the school is eager to continue nurturing their talents and preparing them for the next stage of their educational journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome these bright young minds into Sixth Form," added Mrs Jones, continuing: "They have proven their ability to overcome challenges and thrive. I have no doubt they will continue to achieve great things.

"As Neston celebrates this year's GCSE results, it's clear that the future is bright for these exceptional students. With the continued support of their teachers, families, and peers, they are well on their way to achieving even greater success in the years to come."

May the class of 2024 be an inspiration to future Neston students.

