Following Successful Recent Talks Neston Civic Society Present RNLI and the Wirral Coast

Published: 12th September 2024 21:38

The Neston Civic Society provides an overview of recent and planned activity.

The next Civic Society talk will take place on Thursday 19 September at the United Reformed Church Hall. Brian Jordan, Lifeboat Visits Officer at the RNLI Station in Hoylake, will talk on the subject of Saving Lives round Wirral's Coast. The talk will be illustrated with short videos of equipment used and some recent rescues. Read the event details here.

Rob Ward, on behalf of the society, provides an overview of recent events and activities: "On July 18th, Dr Awan talked about General Practice in Neston, Past Present and Future. An audience of 70 people heard about the history of doctors in Neston including links to Neston Library, Gunn Grove, and Yeoman Way. He explained the complex way in which GPs are paid and organised, and discussed the manifesto pledges from the new government on health. Questions came thick and fast during and after the talk. It was a great evening!"

Dr Awan after his talk, with (l to r) Rob Ward, Janet Griffiths, Brenda Marple and Lindsey Hinks.

Rob, continues: "On July 6th, Neston Civic Society had a stall at Neston Village Fair. Lots of members came to visit, and we recruited some new members. On display was the bell that the Neston Post Office used to ring when they had a telegram to deliver: the first boy to arrive would get sixpence for delivering it.

"On July 14th a small group of volunteers tidied up more of the car park in Station Road, Neston, and cleared vegetation around the bird cherry tree that was planted in 2008 to commemorate Neston and Little Neston winning the Cheshire Best Kept Village competition.

"On 21st November Dan Trotman from the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, will talk about the RSPB.

"In 2025, the Society is to have talks from our new MP, Samantha Dixon; Paul Lunn, Head of the Veterinary School at Liverpool University; Nick Lightfoot, Curator of Ness Botanic Gardens; and possibly a talk about the Wirral Footpaths and Open Spaces Society."

