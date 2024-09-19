Add Value and Keep Alive Community Spirit at the 2025 Neston Village Fair

Published: 19th September 2024 20:36

Join the fair's committee and play your part as a key contributor to keep this wonderful annual event happening for years to come.



Start or develop your volunteering journey and lend your time for the Neston Village Fair 2025.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Hot dogs and Nomads at the 2022 Neston Village Fair.

The Neston Village Fair Committee has been in touch, to say: "The Village Fair has been going since the year 2000 and has become one of the key events in the town and the wider community over the years, providing an outlet for local charities and good causes to both raise their profile and much needed funds.

"It also provides an outlet for local groups and individuals to entertain the public.

"Some of the members of the Committee which organised this year's Fair have resigned due to work and other commitments. In order for the 2025 Fair to take place we need at least 3 replacements to take on key roles both in the organisation of the Fair and the running of the Fair on the day.

"So if you have enjoyed the Fair over the years and would like to see it continue next year we would like to hear from you.

"Time is of the essence as planning needs to start before the end of the year if we are to proceed. Unless we are assured of having enough committed people to help organise the Fair it will not take place."

If you are able to help then please contact the Village Fair Committee by Thursday 31 October, by email to: nestonvillagefair@outlook.com.









