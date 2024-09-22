  • Bookmark this page

Windle Hill Bridge to be Replaced by the End of the Year

Published: 22nd September 2024 20:57

The bridge in Neston will be replaced thanks to funding secured by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The scheme of work on the Cuckoo Lane bridge is due to start in October, targeted for completion by the end of December.

The funding was announced earlier this year and after a few short delays, the hard work that has already been undertaken can now be continued to fruition.

Windle Hill Bridge to be Replaced by the End of the YearPhoto courtesy of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Manufacture of the bridge is expected to start next month and aims to be completed in late November whilst site preparation work takes place. Installation should hopefully take place during the first and second week in December, weather permitting, followed by a celebratory opening.

The new bridge will be made from steel and a wood called Ekki, an incredibly strong and naturally durable timber.

Councillor Karen Shore, the Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, said: "This is wonderful news. When the new bridge opens later this year it will allow visitors, the local community and businesses to once again use the Wirral Way, connecting west Cheshire residents with residents in Wirral.

"Originally constructed by volunteers of the 106 field squadron Royal Engineers during August 1969 the previous bridge had served the community for over fifty years.

"The group were contacted by the Council, and although unable to help on this occasion, were fully supportive of the plans.

"It was retired in April 2023 following an inspection which found safety concerns. The bridge was beyond practical repair and unsafe for use."

Funding was secured with contributions from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, S106 monies and capital funding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

