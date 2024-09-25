Neston Library Presents Royal Northern College of Music

Published: 25th September 2024 22:29

Grasp the opportunity to immerse yourself in classical, light music, and jazz concerts.

Bump into culture at the local Neston Library this autumn. Cheshire West Libraries have partnered with Bee Friends of Frodsham to present a series of classical, light music and jazz concerts, performed by professional musicians from the Royal Northern College of Music.

The concerts will take place across September, October and November at Neston Library, and other CWAC libraries.

Cantalina A special Christmas jazz concert will also take place at Neston Library on Sunday 8 December at 7pm performed by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Council's Cabinet Member for Fairer Futures, Councillor Lisa Denson said: "The Music for Autumn programme will bring inspirational music to residents via their local library, so that they can literally ‘bump into it' on their doorstep, without having the costs of travelling to Liverpool, Manchester and even London.

"The concerts will enable residents to try something completely new, with ease and accessibility. They are also a unique experience as, not only will attendees get to listen to a stunning performance, but there will be the opportunity to talk to the musicians afterwards, about their musical journeys, their instruments and their inspirations."

The concerts have been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aim to reach many people who have become increasingly lonely and isolated in their own homes, following the pandemic. These people do not fall into one specific social or age demographic, but they do reflect a large cross-generational group of people who feel disconnected and estranged from their local communities.

Tickets are £5 or £10 per person and can be purchased at the library or via ticketsource.co.uk/cwaclibraries.

From 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, the following concerts will be happening:

Saturday 19 October - Duo Aerius (Violin and Guitar)

Saturday 23 November - Cantelina (Mezzo Soprano and Guitar)





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.