The Goose has Landed in Parkgate

Author: Jo Curtis Published: 26th September 2024 20:27

Parkgate residents have a new coffee shop to enjoy in the heart of the community.

Parkgate residents have a new coffee shop to enjoy in the heart of the community as Goose opens its doors to all. The stylish café boasts a fabulous new outdoor seating area, a fresh modern interior - that is children and dog-friendly - along with a broad selection of hot and cold breakfast options, lunch and cake delights, and exceptional full roast coffee.

Owners and Parkgate locals, Gemma and Paul, purchased the much-loved building after a year of it being empty. With a lot of hard work and craftmanship, the couple have completely renovated, remodelled and styled the coffee shop into a warm and welcoming space.

"It's been a tiring but exciting adventure to get to where we are. The previous coffee shop that occupied the building had always been so popular with locals, school parents and day visitors to Parkgate, so we were mindful to create something new, but that captured the buzz and spirit of the community - and to do it justice," comments Gemma.

"We've worked very hard to make sure we've sourced the best quality produce, from the Fairtrade, full roast Columbian coffee and the Liverpool Warehouse brand of teas, to the speciality Zuma hot chocolates and Welsh bread and handmade cakes.

"Another key area for us was in maximising the seating area inside and out, as well as ensuring the décor felt new and stylish, but importantly, practical, so we can welcome all ages and their pet hounds."

Having worked in a variety jobs throughout her life, from nursing and retail to dog walking, Gemma's motivation for opening Goose comes from one of her first jobs as a teenager working in a café, which she loved. Her passion for the local community, meeting people and creating a safe space for people to meet, relax in and enjoy has driven this new project.

"As we've enjoyed a soft launch the past couple of weeks, we've had lots of fantastic feedback and we keep seeing regular faces, which means everything to us," adds Gemma. "My aim is for Goose to keep evolving and I have a lot of community event ideas that I will roll out in the future - it's an exciting time!"

Goose has its grand opening on Saturday 28th September, where a selection of treats, games, and 10% discount off any orders will be available, along with the full menu launch. Doors will be open to everyone from 9am. The opening coincides with National Goose Day - a much-loved visitor to Parkgate!

For more information on Goose please visit its social pages... on Instagram: parkgate_goose Facebook: parkgate_goose TikTok: parkgate_goose

Article written by Jo Curtis.

Opening throughout the week, on the following days and times, you will find Goose Parkgate on Coastguard Lane:

- Friday: 8:30am - 4:30pm -

- Saturday: 9am - 4:30pm -

- Sunday: 9am - 4:30pm -

- Monday: 8:30am - 4:30pm -

