Halloween Curiosities and Spooky Family Crafts at Ness Botanic Gardens

Published: 28th September 2024 21:23

Our local botanical gardens will host themed events at the end of October.

Links in this article point to the University of Liverpool website.

Mortimus Spook is returning to Ness Botanic Gardens, on Wednesday 30 October, with his Museum of Curiosities, direct from further studies at the University of Shiverpool!

Organisers, say: "Expect another hilariously spine-tingling Halloween show as he shows off his strange collection, cracks jokes and thrills the family with his marvellous magic. Come along in your favourite Halloween costume to show Mortimus how scary you can be!!

"'Mortimus Spook' is the perfect Halloween treat for your little monsters over the Halloween half-term. The show runs at approximately 35 minutes."

The show will take place in the Lecture Theatre, at 11.30 am, and again at 2 pm. Ticket price is £6 per person and the show is suitable for age 3, plus.

Also happening this Halloween, the team at Ness Gardens invites us to join them for a family workshop to create Halloween-themed crafts and decorated biscuits. Each child will get to decorate three biscuits and create a craft to take home with them. Come dressed up and get in the Halloween spirit!

Activities are suitable for children aged two and older. Please note that spaces are limited, and booking is essential. Only children with a reserved spot will receive biscuits and crafting materials.

The cost is £6 per child. Workshop times, as follows:

10.30 am to 11.15 am



12 pm to 12.45 pm



1 pm to 1.45 pm

Garden admission is not included in the ticket price for the above two events; separate charges apply if you wish to enter the gardens.

Links in this article point to the University of Liverpool website.

This October half-term holiday, the Halloween Family Trail promises a "spooktacular adventure". Follow the arrows to uncover Ness Botanic Gardens' Halloween mystery. Keep your eyes peeled for clues, and see if you can solve the spooky puzzles along the way.

The trail runs from Saturday, 26 October to Sunday, 3 November, and is included with your garden admission. Don't forget to bring your own pens or crayons, or you can purchase a pencil from our shop.

This Halloween trail is perfect for children aged three and up.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.