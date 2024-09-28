Pregnancy Yoga plus Mum and Baby Yoga Coming to The Neston Club

Published: 28th September 2024 21:24

The Relaxed Mama Club is bringing two new classes to the studio at The Neston Club.

Amber Collins, Event Manager at The Neston Club, has been in touch, to tell us about : "Two fantastic new classes coming soon to the studio..."

Starting from the beginning of October, the Relaxed Mama Club will offer both Pregnancy Yoga, and Mum and Baby Yoga classes.

The classes are open to members and non-members. Amber, says: "... spaces are limited so book early." Spread the word and feel free to extend the invite to friends and family.

If you have any questions, please contact the office on 0151 336 4199, or by email to enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk. Classes need to be booked in four-week blocks.

You will find The Neston Club on Parkgate Road, in Parkgate.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.