  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Pregnancy Yoga plus Mum and Baby Yoga Coming to The Neston Club

Published: 28th September 2024 21:24

The Relaxed Mama Club is bringing two new classes to the studio at The Neston Club.

 

Amber Collins, Event Manager at The Neston Club, has been in touch, to tell us about : "Two fantastic new classes coming soon to the studio..."

Pregnancy Yoga plus Mum and Baby Yoga Coming to The Neston Club

Starting from the beginning of October, the Relaxed Mama Club will offer both Pregnancy Yoga, and Mum and Baby Yoga classes.

Pregnancy Yoga plus Mum and Baby Yoga Coming to The Neston Club

The classes are open to members and non-members. Amber, says: "... spaces are limited so book early." Spread the word and feel free to extend the invite to friends and family.

If you have any questions, please contact the office on 0151 336 4199, or by email to enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk. Classes need to be booked in four-week blocks.

You will find The Neston Club on Parkgate Road, in Parkgate.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Archive | Have Your Say | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies