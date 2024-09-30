Friends of Park Fields Community Green Flag and Launch of Access For All Project

Published: 30th September 2024

The green flag flying high above Park Fields is a celebration, recognition, and testament to the hard work and dedication of the Friends of Park Fields.

If you have been to Park Fields in Parkgate recently, you may have noticed the green flag flying high above the notice board. Colin Nicol has been in touch to tell us all about this latest accolade, awarded for the fourteenth year in a row.

Friends of Park Fields Celebrate Community Green Flag Award for Park Fields in Parkgate, Neston The Friends group is thrilled to announce that Park Fields has been awarded the prestigious Community Green Flag Award for 2024. This honor, which recognises well-managed green spaces, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Friends of Park Fields, their members and the many volunteers who have contributed to the ongoing maintenance and improvement of this cherished community space.

Colin Nicol, Chairman of the Friends of Park Fields, expressed his pride in the achievement: "We are delighted to have won the Community Green Flag Award for 2024. This is our 14th year, and after a very thorough assessment by a Green Flag judge, we are so pleased to receive such a glowing report. It is a credit to our members and the many volunteers who work hard to maintain and enhance this beautiful community green space." The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognized mark of quality for parks and green spaces. The Community Green Flag Award is specifically aimed at sites that are managed by voluntary or community groups. The assessment criteria are rigorous, ensuring that spaces are not only maintained to a high standard but also offer value to their local community. The award acknowledges spaces that demonstrate environmental sustainability, community involvement, and high-quality management. The Friends of Park Fields have been continually striving to improve the area, not only by preserving the natural beauty of the space but also by enhancing accessibility for all members of the community. Currently, they are working on an exciting new project, *Access For All*, which aims to improve access and facilities for those with limited mobility. More details on the project can be found on their fundraising page...

"We are particularly excited about our *Access For All* project," Colin added. "This initiative will make Park Fields an even more inclusive space for everyone in our community to enjoy. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received so far, and we invite anyone interested in contributing to visit our website and help us make this vision a reality." The Friends of Park Fields would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, supporters, and community members who have contributed to achieving the Community Green Flag Award. Their continued efforts ensure that Park Fields remains a vital and vibrant green space for the Parkgate community and beyond."

You can support the Access For All Project from the Spacehive fundraising page.

