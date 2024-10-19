Local Meeting being held for Parents to Talk about Children and Smartphones

Author: Caroline Corcoran Published: 19th October 2024 11:18

All welcome at Nest café in Thurstaston at 8pm on 24th October



A meeting is being held for local parents who have concerns around children's use of smartphones.

The meeting, in conjunction with the national movement Smartphone Free Childhood, will take place at Nest café in Thurstaston at 8pm on 24th October. There's no need to book a place, and everyone is welcome.



Victoria Kazi, who is a Wirral Smartphone Free Childhood Regional Leader, GP and a local mum, says: "We want everyone to come along, whether you're feeling the pressure to buy your child a phone, want to delay a smartphone but worry about your child being excluded, or you have concerns about your child's smartphone usage.



"We are hoping that the meeting will help parents in the community come together in having conversations about smartphones, understanding the problems around them and knowing that there are alternatives."

The meeting will involve a short presentation about Smartphone Free Childhood and its goals. There will also be time for questions and discussion afterwards.



Smartphone Free Childhood was founded in February 2024 when friends Daisy and Clare set up a WhatsApp group to support each other in the decision to hold off on buying their kids smartphones.



Within 24 hours, thousands of other parents had joined the group after an Instagram post by Daisy went viral. A national conversation about the harms of smartphones for children kicked off across the country. It soon became apparent that a huge percentage of parents were desperate for something to change.



Smartphone Free Childhood has now featured in a host of national and international news media.



Dr Jonathan Haidt - the world's leading voice in this space - has called the Smartphone Free Childhood movement "the beginning of the global tipping point in the fight back against a phone-based childhood."



For more information, visit smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk.

