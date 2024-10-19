Neston Primary School Creates a Buzz with Exciting New Sporting Partnership

Author: Claire Evans, NPS School Business Manager Published: 19th October 2024 11:37

This hive of activity is set to energize pupils of all year groups, creating a buzz around physical education (P.E.) and extracurricular sports.

Neston Primary School has taken its sporting prowess to a whole new level, thanks to a bee-rilliant new partnership with leading Cheshire and Merseyside sports company, Sportibees.

With Sportibees coaching P.E. for all year groups and launching new after-school sports clubs, this dynamic collaboration ensures that pupils are inspired as they develop both physical skills and confidence. The school's sporty young stars are not only enhancing their P.E. education but are also building teamwork, resilience, and leadership through this innovative approach to physical activity.

"This partnership has really created an energy amongst our pupils," said Annabel Elliott, Headteacher of Neston Primary School. "They're absolutely thriving under Sportibees' guidance, and it's wonderful to see how our after-school clubs are helping children flourish. The energy and enthusiasm for sport, teamwork, and movement are helping our pupils be their best, both in and out of the classroom."

The partnership promises to pollinate a love for sport across the school community, with Sportibees bringing their progressive outlook to P.E., enriching the curriculum and beyond. The Managing Director of Sportibees, Eamonn Buhalfaia, shared his enthusiasm: "I'm buzzing about this new partnership with Neston Primary School. It's fantastic to be working with such a vibrant school that's so dedicated to providing sporting opportunities to all pupils."

In a move that's sure to create a hive of activity in the local community, Neston Primary School is also set to become the Neston home of Footibees, a sports club dedicated to nurturing the sporting potential of Neston's preschool-aged children.

With Sportibees leading the way, Neston Primary School is set to become a thriving hub for sports, where pupils of all ages can blossom, staying active, confident, and ready to take on the world.

