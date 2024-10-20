NCYC Suggest Council Tax Precept to Fund Repair Work at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 20th October 2024 14:08

Neston Community Youth Centre wants your feedback on the proposal ahead of a Town Council vote.

Rachael Furey, Chief Executive of NCYC, says: "NCYC have approached Neston Town Council to ask them to add a £10 precept to the annual council tax bill for 2025/2026 for every house in the Town Council area. This would generate approximately £60,000 which would be used to carry out repair work at Neston Civic Hall.

"We are asking the community to vote for / against the idea of the precept and we want to get as many responses as possible. The proposal will be voted on by town councillors in November, it will also be discussed at the next Town Council meeting on 22nd October at 6pm."

Do you support the idea of a council tax precept to raise funds for vital repair work at Neston Civic Hall? You can vote in the following ways:

Scan QR code- below



Complete paper vote at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston, CH64 9RE

