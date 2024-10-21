  • Bookmark this page

Experience the Outstanding Early Years Setting at Neston Primary School

Author: Claire Evans, NPS School Business Manager Published: 20th October 2024 15:10

Neston Primary School, renowned for its incredible early years provision, is delighted to announce its Reception Class tours for families of children starting in 2025.

These tours will offer parents and carers a unique opportunity to explore our nurturing setting, meet our inspiring Headteacher, Annabel Elliott, and see first-hand why we are the top community-focused school in Neston.

Our upcoming tour dates are:

  • 21st October 2024, 9:30 a.m.
  • 7th November 2024, 9:30 a.m.
  • 12th November 2024, 9:30 a.m.
  • 21st November 2024, 9:30 a.m.

To secure your place, please visit TicketSource or call us on 0151 832 6251.

Experience the Outstanding Early Years Setting at Neston Primary School

At Neston Primary School, we are proud of our supportive, family-centered approach. Our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) is designed to offer a warm and supportive environment where children thrive, with dedicated staff and exceptional facilities. A highlight of our unique program is Welly Wednesday, a day when children explore the outdoors all day long, engaging in hands-on learning and adventure.

Our enriching and expansive natural outdoor areas combined with our community-driven values, makes Neston Primary School the perfect environment for your child's early years education. As a school deeply committed to our families, the reception tours are the ideal opportunity for prospective parents to discover why we are regarded as the best community focused school in Neston.

Headteacher Annabel Elliott shares, "We're so excited to welcome new families to our school. The tours are a wonderful way for you to see what makes Neston Primary so special-from our exceptional early years program to our beautiful outdoor spaces, where children flourish and grow."

Join us to see for yourself why Neston Primary School is a premium choice for reception-aged children in Neston, and discover the exceptional start we offer to every child's educational journey.

 

 

Author: Claire Evans, NPS School Business Manager

 

 

 

