Join the Community Clean-up on the Clayhill Industrial Estate
|Published: 25th October 2024 12:56
Volunteers are needed this Sunday afternoon.
Join the community clean-up around the Clayhill Estate this Sunday afternoon, 27 October, from 2 pm.
Volunteers should contact Neston Town Councillor Janet Griffiths, by telephone 0151 336 5478, for further details.
