The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Join the Community Clean-up on the Clayhill Industrial Estate

Published: 25th October 2024 12:56

Volunteers are needed this Sunday afternoon. 

Join the community clean-up around the Clayhill Estate this Sunday afternoon, 27 October, from 2 pm.

Volunteers should contact Neston Town Councillor Janet Griffiths, by telephone 0151 336 5478, for further details.

Nearby postcodes

