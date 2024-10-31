Give Unwanted Computer Equipment to Complementa Successful Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in Sierra Leone

Author: Nick Phipps Published: 31st October 2024 21:11

UNWANTED COMPUTER APPEAL FOR OAKS

Article submitted by Nick Phipps.

After a recent self-funded 5 person trip to Sierra Leone by this local Neston overseas charity they are reaching out for unwanted computers by those upgrading. The charity has just embarked on a challenging build of a much anticipated Senior Secondary School to complement their successful Primary and Junior Secondary Schools built in Bo, Sierra Leone.

The new school boasts an initial 2 classrooms (with 2 to follow in each of the next 2 years) plus a science laboratory and computer suite about to be fitted out within the next 2 to 3 weeks with staff room, staff and child toilets, solar powered electrical supply and sports playgrounds.

This transparent kitchen table charity established with the charity commission in January 2005 and initially registered in Chester has now evolved into an educational institution of 3 schools responsible for educating 800 children and rising to capacity of 1000 within the next 2 years all run from Neston.

The new science and technology school will be a beacon of hope and opportunity for this poor underserved community, that has come to appreciate year on year what this local charity is doing for their society which is not as fortunate as our own. Yet we need unwanted computers perhaps redundant from upgrades as Christmas approaches or as a consequence of windows 2024 upgrade.

Nick Phipps who has been visiting Sierra Leone every year since 2006 has since drawn in his sister Laurel Parkinson (ex teacher from Thornton Hough) and Neston's own DJ/Videographer Dave Bladen who has visited 5 times within last eight years - promoting audio visual content to the success and impact of the charity. Please think favourably to OAKS that delivers 99.4% of revenue raised directly to the schools on the ground - something big charities can only dream of.

Please contact Nick on 07876 356574 or email nicphipps@btinternet.com for any donations and reference oaks-sl.org for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.