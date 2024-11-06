Civic Hall Roof Assistance Funding Request

Published: 6th November 2024 21:48

Extraordinary Full Council Meeting



Neston Town Council has been approached by the Trustees of the NCYC to raise an initial fund of £60,000 towards vital repairs for the Civic Hall roof through the 2025/2026 precept. If accepted, this is likely to equate to an additional £10.00 per household increase for a Band-D property across CH64. This is in addition to Neston Town Council's general precept request in order for the Town Council to operate as normal. The Civic Hall is a Cheshire West & Chester asset which is currently let and managed by the NCYC charity.

The meeting regarding Neston Civic Hall will be held at Neston Town Hall.

The NCYC Trustees attended last month's Full Council meeting on 22nd October to launch a formal proposal to Neston Town Council to raise funds on the group's behalf for vital repairs on the Civic Hall to keep the building open. Residents spoke passionately, both for and against, the request for a special tax on the precept to raise money for initial repairs on the Civic Hall roof.

Both the Town Council and NCYC as local organisations are working closely together to share information and explore the feasibility of the proposal whilst maintaining an open dialogue. Investigations into the legalities of the request are being researched and compiled by the Chief Officer of the Council.

The Mayor of Neston Cllr Sion Jones said: "Neston Town Council has not yet made a decision on the request from NCYC. We are gathering information ahead of the additional meeting on 3rd December to ensure that members are fully informed before voting. I am mindful that the Civic Hall is a CWaC building and as a Town Council we need to ensure both value for money and accountability to our council tax payers by making sound financial decisions and producing sensible budget forecasts, especially in the current economic climate."

Rachael Furey the Chief Executive of NCYC said: "NCYC took over the operation of the Civic Hall in 2021 to bring this community asset back to life, having been closed for almost two years. Since reopening, we have seen many organisations and groups return to use the hall for their activities and events. However, we are continually facing maintenance issues as the roof remains unsuitable and leaks regularly. The running costs of the building are also high due to outdated heating systems and lack of insulation. The request for the initial £60,000 from Neston Town Council represents one quarter of the target £240,122 target and will enable us to secure matched funding from other sources. This would then enable us to carry out repair work to the roof, including insulation, install effective heating and ventilation systems and improve on security systems in the building. If the grant is not made, the Civic Hall will close by 31st March next year." The NCYC Civic Hall survey which was running online last month has now been cancelled and replaced with a paper-bed petition trough NCYC, where only single votes by individuals in support can be recorded. The petition will close on 20th November 2024.

The Town Council understands that any additional increase to the precept is a contentious issue for council tax payers, especially in the difficult financial climate residents are facing. In order to remain open and transparent, the Town Council will be debating this item in the Part 1 open session of the special meeting on Tuesday 3rd December 2024, which is fully open to the local electorate to attend. The meeting will take place in the Main Hall of Neston Town Hall at 6pm. Neston Town Council encourages residents to attend this meeting and share their views. Alternatively, residents can write to us at the address below or email the Chief Officer on council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

