The Neston Remembrance Parade in Pictures

Published: 12th November 2024 21:12

Residents came together to pay heartfelt tribute to loved ones lost to war.

The 2024 parade was once again led by the sounds of the Wirral Pipe Band, and included decorated veterans, local dignitaries and representatives from various Neston clubs and organisations; a crowd of family and friends watched on in respect.

Ours thanks to Bernard Rose Photography (link opens X, formerly known as Twitter) who shares his photographic record of the day, with the Neston and area community.

There was a church service at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph.

Roads were closed to allow free movement of the parade, as onlookers shared in the sombre, yet prideful atmosphere.

