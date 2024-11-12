Help Us Reach our Target and We'll See You at the 2025 Neston Festival

Published: 12th November 2024 21:29

Little Actors wants to bring back the Neston Theatre Festival next summer.

Registered charity Little Actors, is seeking local support as it continues to offer theatre and performing arts activities to children and young people. The charity fundraises in order to offer workshops and events with an access for all approach.

Artistic Director Samantha Giblin, tells us: "In 2024 a successful Cheshire West Crowdfund campaign led to the hosting of the inaugural Neston Theatre Festival. This brought together Neston based youth and children groups from Little Actors, InterACT Youth Theatre and Neston High School, plus other local amateur dramatic companies including Neston Players and Theatre4All. From Chester we were visited by Cestrian Players and Theatre in the Quarter who brought their talented groups to the Town Hall.

"Little Actors would like to do it all again next year as it was such a positive creative experience. The Neston Theatre Festival 2025 crowdfund is now live. Little Actors would welcome pledges of any size to add to the generous donation from Cheshire West Council and Neston Town Council."

Please pledge via this link: Neston Theatre Festival 2025 (the link opens the Spacehive website).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.