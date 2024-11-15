Have Your Christmas Tree Collected and Recycled for a Charitable Donation

Published: 15th November 2024 19:34

Have your real Christmas tree collected and recycled by us from your door and raise vital funds for your local hospice.



Registered Charity Number 510643. Image links through to the wirralhospice.org website.

Wirral Hospice St John's in Wirral are collecting from the CH46 and would welcome a donation for the collection of your Christmas tree. Please give generously which would be greatly appreciated. Please help us to help others.

Suggested donation per tree:

£10 4ft

£15 5ft

£20 6ft

£25 7ft

£30 8ft+

Examples of what your donations help with:

£10 = contributes towards food for one patient for a day

£15 = contributes towards specialist palliative nursing care

£20 = contributes towards physiotherapy for a patient

£25 = contributes towards bereavement support for loved ones

£30 = contributes towards hospice at home support visits

Please support your local hospice and help us to continue providing free care to all. Book your real Christmas tree to be collected on our website now at wirralhospice.org/treecollection, or alternatively call 0151 343 0778.

Registration closes Sunday 12 January 2025 at 11.59 pm. Trees will be collected from Friday, 17 January 2025.

