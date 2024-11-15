  • Bookmark this page

Possibly the Perfect Parkgate Christmas Present for Your Little Pirates

Published: 15th November 2024 20:18

Local Children's Author Martyn Harvey, says: "Ahoy there, Mateys! The wait is over... the Book... 'tis 'ERE!

Martyn tells us all about his book, one that is full of illustrations you may well recognise: "A Pirate Adventure of EPIC Proportions!

"Parkgate & Neston-based children's author Martyn Harvey has been working extremely hard for THREE YEARS to bring you the story of Squiggly Pete... and finally... it's HERE!

"It's a 108-page full colour, fun-filled Pirate-Powered, Shiver-me-timbers saga with SHARKS, JELLYFISH, Seagulls, Seaweed, Ships, Slips and Trips, Fish, Chips and Mushy Peas! (Phew!)

"When Squiggly Pete and his crew turn up in Parkgate, looking for the Famous Olde Fishe and Chippe Shoppe they are gutted to find it SHUT!...and someone has left the GIANT Mushy Peas Machine running!

"From a tiny Marsh-side village in the North West of Merrie England to a MONSTER ZOMBIE bag of Mushy Peas spinning out into Space over Liverpool, join this WACKY Pirate Crew on their HILARIOUS Mushy Pea Adventure for 5-to-10-year-olds of all ages!"

ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

The link (including the above image) takes you to the squigglypetethepirate.co.uk website.

 

