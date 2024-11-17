Uplifting Mental Health for the Students of Neston Primary School

Published: 17th November 2024 20:00

The unique and empowering mental health programme hopes to help Key Stage 2 children feel empowered, confident, and positive.



Neston Primary School is proud to bring the Hummingbird Project, a unique and empowering mental health course, to its Key Stage 2 students. This inspiring six-week program helps children build emotional resilience, boost confidence, and develop a positive mindset-key skills for navigating life's ups and downs.

With one in five children in the UK now affected by a mental health condition such as anxiety, depression, or an eating disorder, mental health education has never been more important. Yet, access to support remains limited, with only one in three children receiving NHS treatment or care, and many schools facing funding challenges for mental health resources. By embracing the Hummingbird Project, Neston Primary School is filling this critical gap, offering students essential skills for well-being and happiness.

Delivered by the dedicated team at MedEquip4Kids, the Hummingbird Project uses evidence-based techniques from positive psychology to guide students through engaging workshops that foster emotional strength and happiness. The program is a gift of well-being that leaves a lasting impact. At the end of the course, Neston Primary will receive a mental health resource package, ensuring ongoing support for students' mental well-being.

Headteacher Annabel Elliott expressed her excitement: "We're thrilled to bring the Hummingbird Project to our school community. Supporting our children's mental health is a priority, and this program provides them with the tools to thrive with positivity and confidence."

Developed in collaboration with psychologists from the University of Bolton, University of Chester, and the Open University, the Hummingbird Project has already helped over 6,600 pupils in 56 schools, with measurable improvements in children's well-being and reductions in anxiety. Now, Neston Primary's students will also benefit from this wonderful experience, learning skills that will help them grow, connect, and live happier lives.

Our thanks to Neston Primary School's Business Manager, Claire Evans, for telling us all about this inspiring initiative.

