Practitioner/Office Room for Rent
|Published: 26th November 2024 21:50
Practitioner/Office room available to rent within the Neston Chiropody and Podiatry clinic.
For enquiries or to arrange a viewing, contact either the clinic on 0151 792 3144, or email trevormerrick@hotmail.com.
49 West Vale
Neston
CH64 9SE
t: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923
e: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk
