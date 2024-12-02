  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Listen Out for Sleigh Bells in Neston

Published: 2nd December 2024 21:04

Santa Brought to You by Rotary in Neston and Mid Wirral

Local Rotary volunteers will be doing their annual Christmas sleigh run in Neston on the following dates, from 6pm (weather permitting):

  • Tuesday, 10 December - West Vale
  • Tuesday, 17 December - Mellock Lane
  • They have already visited Ringway Tuesday, 3 December
West ValeMellock Lane

All times are approximate but all routes will be covered.

Rotary International Coordinator, said: "We are taking donations for Koala North West and other Rotary supported Charities.

"Please note we will not be knocking on doors this year but we will be making plenty of Christmas noise in the street so please come out and see Santa.

"It does get more difficult each year with less volunteers so if you would like to help please get in touch".

Steve Martin may be contacted by email to steve.martin30@btopenworld.com.

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Neston Life newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies