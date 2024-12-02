Listen Out for Sleigh Bells in Neston

Published: 2nd December 2024 21:04

Santa Brought to You by Rotary in Neston and Mid Wirral

Local Rotary volunteers will be doing their annual Christmas sleigh run in Neston on the following dates, from 6pm (weather permitting):

Tuesday, 10 December - West Vale

Tuesday, 17 December - Mellock Lane

They have already visited Ringway Tuesday, 3 December



All times are approximate but all routes will be covered.

Rotary International Coordinator, said: "We are taking donations for Koala North West and other Rotary supported Charities.

"Please note we will not be knocking on doors this year but we will be making plenty of Christmas noise in the street so please come out and see Santa.

"It does get more difficult each year with less volunteers so if you would like to help please get in touch".

Steve Martin may be contacted by email to steve.martin30@btopenworld.com.

