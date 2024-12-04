A Christmas Message from Neston & District Churches Together

Published: 4th December 2024 20:51

A Christmas message from Neston & District Churches Together.

Dear Friends,

This Christmas message should be full of hope and happiness and yet we feel torn because of all the upset in the world today.

Commercialism makes life difficult for many people. We are constantly bombarded with adverts for things we supposedly need to make the ‘perfect Christmas'. Whether it be for new furniture, posh food or expensive toys. We are made to feel guilty if we don't conform to this buying frenzy. We can't possibly celebrate without these things, or so we are led to believe.

Thousands of folk, many of whom are struggling with their finances, get themselves deeper into debt by taking out high APR loans or maxing out credit cards to make these purchases. They are made to feel guilty by this marketing hype.

Statistics for the Neston area reveal that the local Foodbank is providing over 25 households with vital supplies. Foodbanks should not be necessary in this day and age yet, sadly, they are a lifeline for so many.

The world is ravaged by wars. The Holy Land should be the centre of our attention at this time of year for a very different reason than what we are seeing each night on the news.

The inhumanities from both sides of warring factions must be breaking the heart of the One who came as a helpless baby, born in a stable and cradled in a cow trough. Having to escape the persecution of Herod, His family became refugees, living in caves, in fear for their lives. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?Over 2000 years later and after several wars we still see similar situations repeating themselves. When will mankind learn to live in peace?

One of the greatest scientist this world has known, Albert Einstein, said "The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil but because of the people who don't do anything about it."

As we approach this wonderful time of celebration of our Lord's birth, let us all try to continue doing what we can to help others and to pray for a long and lasting peace on this earth.

In the words of Isaiah 9:6 "For to us a Child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace."

May the Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the Blessing of the Holy Spirit be with you and your loved ones at this Christmas time and forevermore. Amen

Pauline MacDonald and Ann Clowes

(Chair and Secretary of N&DCT and Elders at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church)

