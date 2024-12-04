Improvement Works Continue at Old Baths in Parkgate

Cheshire West and Chester Council will continue improvements works at the site of the Old Baths in Parkgate with a footpath closure needed next week.

The footpath at the site will be closed from Monday 9 December 2024 for five days, as works to clear and enlarge the culvert in the vicinity take place. A diversion route will use the Wirral Way.

Improvements and landscaping at the site will help to accommodate the amount of water flowing through the culvert to stop the flooding that has been a feature of the area for some time.

The current works will also include resurfacing and the creation of a new footpath from front car park through to the viewing area. The new section of pathway will form part of the King Charles III England Coast Path in the borough.

This programme of works complements the previous scheme to build a viewing platform at the site. The project was the result of a successful crowd funding campaign via the Cheshire West Crowd platform by the Parkgate Society. The Society has also previously funded information boards along the length of the front in Parkgate via the fundraising platform.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, Councillor Karen Shore said: "It is necessary to close the footpath while these works take place and we apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The clearing out of the culvert and landscaping on the site will reduce the risk of flooding in the future.

"The end result will provide the perfect finishing touches to this beautiful area, allowing people easy access from the front car park to the picnic area and viewing benches to look out across the marshes and estuary."

