The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
It's Coming Back - Exclusive Neston Life Offer on Sunday Roasts at Elephant Bank

Published: 31st January 2020 12:00

The always AMAZing Elephant Bank Sunday Roasts are coming back from Sunday 9th February, and there's a fabulous 20% off, exclusively with the Neston Life app.

Please note, Elephant Bank is closed this Sunday, February 2nd, to give staff a well deserved day/night out after an exceptionally busy Christmas period and January.

Sunday Lunch at Elephant Bank


Make your selection from three different roasts - Topside of Beef, Chicken and a Nut Roast - all served with the perfect roast potatoes, lovely gravy specially made for each menu item and accompanying vegetables. Full menu below.

To redeem this offer,  simply show your server that you have the Neston Life app on your phone when you place your order. Offer applies between 12noon and 6pm.

(Download Neston Life FREE from your phone or tablet's usual app store)

Book early to avoid disappointment!

Reservations: Call 0151 306 9984 or book online.
 

Elephant Bank
15 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB


Sunday Roasts at Elephant Bank

Comments

Glad to see they have a nut roast (veggie option) and we will certainly visit. Nice to know some restaurants realise there are vegetarians in the world! If anyone wants to know more about becoming veggie (ie being kind to animals and the environment) please see https://www.vegsoc.org/info-hub/why-go-veggie/
