It's Coming Back - Exclusive Neston Life Offer on Sunday Roasts at Elephant Bank

Published: 31st January 2020 12:00

The always AMAZing Elephant Bank Sunday Roasts are coming back from Sunday 9th February, and there's a fabulous 20% off, exclusively with the Neston Life app.

Please note, Elephant Bank is closed this Sunday, February 2nd, to give staff a well deserved day/night out after an exceptionally busy Christmas period and January.





Make your selection from three different roasts - Topside of Beef, Chicken and a Nut Roast - all served with the perfect roast potatoes, lovely gravy specially made for each menu item and accompanying vegetables. Full menu below.

To redeem this offer, simply show your server that you have the Neston Life app on your phone when you place your order. Offer applies between 12noon and 6pm.

(Download Neston Life FREE from your phone or tablet's usual app store)



Book early to avoid disappointment!

Reservations: Call 0151 306 9984 or book online.

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.