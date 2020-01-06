AMAZing January Offers at Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms in Neston
|Published: 6th January 2020 10:44
For the whole of January 2020, Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms are are giving away a FREE integrated fridgefreezer with every kitchen purchased and a FREE Ella Mirror with every bathroom purchased.
T&Cs apply. For further details call in, showroom open Monday - Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, Sundays by appointment only
Finance options available.
Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms
17 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 5714
Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk
Comments
