Stunning Special Offers with Aurora Aesthetics in Little Neston

Published: 9th January 2020 10:48

A stunning 50% off semi-permanent make-up and lashes with Aurora Aesthetics, exclusively for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers - until the end of February.



Aurora Aesthetics Wirral specialise in semi-permanent make-up and lash extension treatments.

With their Semi-Permanent Make-Up (SPMU) options for eyebrows, eye liner and lips, you can wake up every day with your make-up already applied - imagine being ready to go in minutes, with make-up that doesn't wear off or smudge during the day.

They also offer Russian and Classic lash extensions - carefully placed onto individual natural lashes to create a fuller look overall.

FREE CONSULTATIONS AVAILABLE

Based conveniently in Little Neston, you can book online here or call 07388 554913.

Special Offers for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers - over 50% off!!!

Semi permanent make up treatments - £100 (1st and 2nd sitting included)

Classic eyelash extensions- £20.00 with 2 week infill

Russian eyelash extensions- £30.00 with 2 week infill

All offers are valid until 29.2.2020. Please mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment.

Aurora Aesthetics

2a Town Lane

Little Neston

CH64 4BZ

Advertisement feature.

