Stunning Special Offers with Aurora Aesthetics in Little Neston

Published: 9th January 2020 10:48

A stunning 50% off semi-permanent make-up and lashes with Aurora Aesthetics, exclusively for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers - until the end of February.

Aurora Aesthetics

Aurora Aesthetics Wirral specialise in semi-permanent make-up and lash extension treatments.

With their Semi-Permanent Make-Up (SPMU) options for eyebrows, eye liner and lips, you can wake up every day with your make-up already applied - imagine being ready to go in minutes, with make-up that doesn't wear off or smudge during the day.

Aurora Aesthetics

They also offer Russian and Classic lash extensions - carefully placed onto individual natural lashes to create a fuller look overall.

Aurora Aesthetics

FREE CONSULTATIONS AVAILABLE

Based conveniently in Little Neston, you can book online here or call 07388 554913.

Special Offers for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers - over 50% off!!!

Semi permanent make up treatments - £100 (1st and 2nd sitting included)

Classic eyelash extensions- £20.00 with 2 week infill

Russian eyelash extensions- £30.00 with 2 week infill

All offers are valid until 29.2.2020.  Please mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment.

Aurora Aesthetics
2a Town Lane
Little Neston
CH64 4BZ

Facebook

Neston Life

Auorora Aesthetics

