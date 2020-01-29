NEW - Join the Blow Dry Club at Coral Jade in Little Neston
|Published: 29th January 2020 09:31
Coral Jade Hair and Beauty in Neston invites you to join Amber's Blow Dry Club
Just £45 per month for a weekly blow-dry - you will always look your very best
Coral Jade has also recently introduced a loyalty scheme. Get a stamp for every £20 spent in the salon, and on your 6th visit you get a free blow dry!
Call the salon to book now...
Coral Jade Hair & Beauty
53 West Vale
Little Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9SE
Tel: 0151 353 1937
.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.