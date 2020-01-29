NEW - Join the Blow Dry Club at Coral Jade in Little Neston

Published: 29th January 2020 09:31

Coral Jade Hair and Beauty in Neston invites you to join Amber's Blow Dry Club

Just £45 per month for a weekly blow-dry - you will always look your very best



Coral Jade has also recently introduced a loyalty scheme. Get a stamp for every £20 spent in the salon, and on your 6th visit you get a free blow dry!

Call the salon to book now...

Coral Jade Hair & Beauty

53 West Vale

Little Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9SE

Tel: 0151 353 1937

