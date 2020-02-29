Valentine's Offers with Aurora Aesthetics in Little Neston
|Published: 4th February 2020 10:02
Aurora Aesthetics Wirral specialise in semi-permanent make-up and lash extension treatments. There are some fabulous offers on for Valentine's - treat yourself, or maybe you could buy a voucher for a loved one!
FREE CONSULTATIONS AVAILABLE
Based conveniently in Little Neston, you can book online here or call 07388 554913.
Special Valentine's Day Offers for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers
Package 1
Classic Eyelash Extensions & Set of Gel Polish Nails - £25
Package 2
Russian Eyelash Extensions & Set of Acrylic Nails - £35
Package 3
Classic Eyelash Extensions (includes 2 week infill) & Set of Acrylic Nails - £40 (includes a small free gift)
Package 4
Russian Eyelash Extension (includes 2 week infill) & Set of Acrylic Nails - £60 (includes a medium free gift)
All offers are valid until 29.2.2020. Please mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment.
Aurora Aesthetics
2a Town Lane
Little Neston
CH64 4BZ
Advertisement feature
