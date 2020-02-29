  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Valentine's Offers with Aurora Aesthetics in Little Neston

Published: 4th February 2020 10:02

Aurora Aesthetics Wirral specialise in semi-permanent make-up and lash extension treatments. There are some fabulous offers on for Valentine's - treat yourself, or maybe you could buy a voucher for a loved one!

Aurora Aesthetics

FREE CONSULTATIONS AVAILABLE

Based conveniently in Little Neston, you can book online here or call 07388 554913.

Aurora Aesthetics Nails

Special Valentine's Day Offers for AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers

Package 1

Classic Eyelash Extensions & Set of Gel Polish Nails - £25

Package 2

Russian Eyelash Extensions & Set of Acrylic Nails - £35

Package 3

Classic Eyelash Extensions (includes 2 week infill) & Set of Acrylic Nails - £40 (includes a small free gift)

Package 4

Russian Eyelash Extension (includes 2 week infill) & Set of Acrylic Nails - £60 (includes a medium free gift)

All offers are valid until 29.2.2020.  Please mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment.

Aurora Aesthetics
2a Town Lane
Little Neston
CH64 4BZ

 

 Advertisement feature

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies