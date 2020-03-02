Introducing...the Elephant Bank Smash Burger

Published: 2nd March 2020 08:49

NEW at Elephant Bank in Neston, the Brooklyn-inspired Smash Burger.

After some of the team visited New York recently, they were particularly taken by the seriously tasty, but quick to eat, Smash Burger trend. So now they've brought it back to Neston for your enjoyment.

Available until 6pm Mondays to Saturdays, it's a perfect quick bite for after work, after college or during lunchtime and guess what...It's only £6.50... WITH A DRINK INCLUDED!

For more info, call in or check out the Elephant Bank Facebook or Instagram pages.

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Open 3.30pm - 11pm Mon-Thurs; 12noon-1am Fri & Sat; 12noon-11pm Sun.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.