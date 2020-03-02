  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Introducing...the Elephant Bank Smash Burger

Published: 2nd March 2020 08:49

NEW at Elephant Bank in Neston, the Brooklyn-inspired Smash Burger.

Elephant Bank Smash Burger

After some of the team visited New York recently, they were particularly taken by the seriously tasty, but quick to eat, Smash Burger trend. So now they've brought it back to Neston for your enjoyment.

Available until 6pm  Mondays to Saturdays, it's a perfect quick bite for after work, after college or during lunchtime and guess what...It's only £6.50... WITH A DRINK INCLUDED! 

For more info, call in or check out the Elephant Bank Facebook or Instagram pages.

Elephant Bank
15 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Open 3.30pm - 11pm Mon-Thurs; 12noon-1am Fri & Sat; 12noon-11pm Sun.

Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies