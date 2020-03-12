Gorgeous Mother's Day Offer at Aurora Aesthetics in Neston

Published: 12th March 2020 09:37

Aurora Aesthetics Wirral specialise in semi-permanent make-up and lash extension treatments.

For Mother's Day, all appointments booked will include a Mother's Day card and bouquet of flowers; plus complimentary fresh strawberry and jam scones from the very talented Luxury Cheshire Cheesecakes with cups of tea and coffee/cold drinks.

Offer runs from the 16th until the 27th of March.

ADDITIONAL OFFER UNTIL THE END OF MARCH:

Semi-Permanent Eyebrows and Russian Eye Lash Extensions with a 2 week infill for £130.00.

Gift vouchers available.

Based conveniently in Little Neston, you can book online here or call 07388 554913.

2a Town Lane

Little Neston

CH64 4BZ

