Introducing - Elephant 'Drive Thru' in Neston and Parkgate

Published: 18th March 2020 07:21

Strange times call for special measures, say the team at Elephant Collective.

Elephant Coffee

From today, Wednesday 18 March, until further notice, you can now grab your favourite beverages and snacks from Elephant Coffee in Neston High Street and Elephant Lounge in Parkgate, without going in.

Park up, ring the shop's number, place your order, tell them the car model and license plate and where you are parked, and a member of the team will run your order out when it's ready.

ELEPHANT COFFEE: 0151 345 3191
ELEPHANT LOUNGE: 0151 345 4850  

Drinks Menu:

Elephant Coffee

Food Menu:

Elephant Coffee

Elephant Coffee
35-37 High Street
Neston
CH64 9TZ

Elephant Lounge
The Parade
Parkgate
CH64 6SB

PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES!

 

