Kids Eat Free at Elephant Bank

Published: 19th March 2020 09:53

Elephant Bank in Neston are doing their bit to help out hard-pressed parents and carers in the coming weeks.

They say: "There's going to be quite a few little 'uns off school in the upcoming weeks, so treat them to a meal at Elephant Bank on us!

"One Kids main for free with every adult main, available every single evening until 7pm!!*"

*Under 12's Only

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 306 9984

