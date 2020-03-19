Kids Eat Free at Elephant Bank
|Published: 19th March 2020 09:53
Elephant Bank in Neston are doing their bit to help out hard-pressed parents and carers in the coming weeks.
They say: "There's going to be quite a few little 'uns off school in the upcoming weeks, so treat them to a meal at Elephant Bank on us!
"One Kids main for free with every adult main, available every single evening until 7pm!!*"
*Under 12's Only
Elephant Bank
15 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 306 9984
Comments
