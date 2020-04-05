The Parkgate Poet on Battening Down the Hatches

Author: Barrie Youde Published: 7th April 2020 09:17

Barrie Youde, the Parkgate Poet, has been keeping busy by penning more verses for our enjoyment.

Here is this week's poem.

Battening Down the Hatches

Tragedy! Oh, Tragedy! Herewith Coronavirus!

A plague. A very pestilence, attempting to expire us,

For reasons we can but imagine. Some might dare to guess.

And some believe each word as written, in the national press.

The press we need, forsooth. And may its liberty preserve us.

We criticise it to the point where it might not deserve us.

We seek to curb its freedom at our peril, nonetheless,

But which of us has sympathy for barons of the press?

Circumspice. Look about ye. See why things occur.

See the need for soap and water. Who would now demur?

See the need for clean fresh air, the calmness and the gale,

And bring to mind the wisdom of one Florence Nightingale.

And others yet more erudite and learned in the ways

Of medicine and pharmacy and study in their days,

To find the cures for most diseases, illness such as this,

That we might live as usual in ignorance and bliss.

Doctor, tell me what you can? I'm wholly in the dark.

I know I should not congregate with others in the park.

That suits me at the moment. I am happy on my own.

But few of us would wish to live in permanence alone.

Doctor, Doctor, carry on! Dismiss my idle query.

Exhaustion is there in your pallor, haggard, drawn and weary.

Let me know if I can help, as I am fit and well,

If longish in the tooth but lively - far as I can tell!

Breathe in. Breathe out. That's what I'll do, as long as I can do it.

Tackled in such simple terms, there's really nothing to it.

Batten down the hatches. Let the storm pass overhead.

We've been through tragedy before - ‘til tragedy has fled.

BY

05.04.2020

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.